RADCOM's (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Has Reduced 53% In The Past Three Years

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. But long term RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 53% in that time.

RADCOM wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years RADCOM saw its revenue shrink by 3.7% per year. That is not a good result. With revenue in decline, and profit but a dream, we can understand why the share price has been declining at 15% per year. Of course, it's the future that will determine whether today's price is a good one. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RDCM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

Take a more thorough look at RADCOM's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

RADCOM shareholders are up 29% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 5% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - RADCOM has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

But note: RADCOM may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.