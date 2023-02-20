RADCOM To Buy Continual

(RTTNews) - RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM), a provider of quality monitoring and service assurance software for telecom firms, said on Monday that it has signed a deal to buy Continual Ltd. (CNTL), for up to $2.5 million in cash. The transaction is expected to conclude within a quarter.

For 2023, RADCOM expects revenue from Continual to be less than 5 percent of its total annual revenue.

Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO, said: "…This will enrich our RADCOM ACE analytics in location and mobility, helping operators optimize the subscribers' journey while traveling. Further enhancing our 5G analytics to ensure users enjoy the best customer experiences wherever they are."

Continual uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to lend its support the telecom companies to improve their subscribers' mobility experience.

