Radcom (RDCM) Surges 5.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Radcom RDCM shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.21. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can attributed to strength in demand for the company’s AI-powered analytics solutions. Operators are continuing to roll out 5G and make incremental investments in network upgrades. This bodes well for the company’s carrier-grade solutions.



Network operators are exploring next-generation cloud technology as they look to cut down costs amid 5G roll out. RDCM is ramping its research and development efforts to boost its portfolio of assurance solutions to capitalize on this opportunity.



RADCOM is also directing its efforts towards embedding Generative AI technology across its product portfolio to aid operators in handling their networks more dynamically and effectively.



Recently, the company launched NetTalk - Generative AI applications. The new applications, which form part of the RADCOM ACE portfolio, are designed to allow operators to leverage Generative AI to streamline their network operations and at lower costs.

This monitoring service for the communications industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +88.9%. Revenues are expected to be $13.5 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Radcom, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDCM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Radcom belongs to the Zacks Computer - Networking industry. Another stock from the same industry, NetScout Systems NTCT, closed the last trading session 1.4% higher at $21.96. Over the past month, NTCT has returned -3.9%.

NetScout's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -62%. NetScout currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

