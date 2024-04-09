Radcom (RDCM) Renews Collaboration With Rakuten Mobile

Radcom RDCM recently expanded its multi-year alliance with Rakuten Mobile Inc. Per the agreement, RDCM will now offer advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-driven comprehensive network analytics solutions along with existing solutions.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Rakuten Mobile specializes in offering 4G and 5G communication infrastructures. It serves as a mobile network operator and mobile virtual network operator in Japan. It is a subsidiary of Japan-based Rakuten Group.



Leveraging AI-powered analytics such as anomaly detection and automated root cause analysis will aid Rakuten Mobile in preventing degradation and maintaining smooth network operations and network automation monitoring.



RDCM highlighted that its cutting-edge solution will enable Rakuten Mobile to achieve complete network visibility and drive automation by harnessing the power of AI/ML insights. This will allow Rakuten Mobile to shift its focus on significant matters such as enhancing service quality and rapid detection of potential issues backed by seamless network operations.



Furthermore, RDCM’s AI/ML based solution RADCOM ACE (Automated Customer Experience) encompasses automated assurance with deep network insights along with AI-driven analytics and cloud-native network visibility. It is instrumental in automating telco-specific workflows along with providing advanced network insights to aid operators in seamlessly transitioning from 4G to 5G across a robust range of domains.



Also, RADCOM ACE swiftly detects and alerts anomalies to network operations centers across multiple services, such as Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), roaming and video streaming.



RDCM offers 5G-ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators shifting to 5G. It designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, premium Internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks.



In the last reported quarter, RDCM posted revenues of $14.01 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.78%.



RDCM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 10.3% in the past year versus the sub-industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

NVDA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Pinterest PINS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, PINS pulled off an earnings surprise of 3.92%.



The company is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which presently appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for new ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET , carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.