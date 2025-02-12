RADCOM Earnings Results: $RDCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

RADCOM ($RDCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.23 per share, beating estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $16,260,000, beating estimates of $15,718,710 by $541,290.
RADCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of RADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 229,133 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,832,083
- YELIN LAPIDOT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 172,375 shares (-22.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,130,555
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 123,295 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,523,926
- P.A.W. CAPITAL CORP removed 75,000 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $927,000
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 71,242 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $736,642
- INFLECTION POINT INVESTMENTS LLP removed 57,358 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $593,081
- WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC added 41,496 shares (+53.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $429,068
