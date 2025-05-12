RADCOM Earnings Preview: Recent $RDCM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

RADCOM ($RDCM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $16,554,090 and earnings of $0.20 per share.
RADCOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of RADCOM stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 137,832 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,575,419
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 123,295 shares (+88.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,523,926
- YELIN LAPIDOT HOLDINGS MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 72,919 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $833,464
- INFLECTION POINT INVESTMENTS LLP removed 72,502 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $828,697
- WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 55,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $681,406
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 39,227 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $448,364
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 36,333 shares (+171.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $449,075
