Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $13.50 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.28% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.46% in that time.

Rada Electronics Industries Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32 million, up 26.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.31, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.