Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $16.18, marking a -1.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 41.76% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32 million, up 26.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.93, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.