Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $14.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 41.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32 million, up 26.88% from the prior-year quarter.

RADA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.76, which means Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RADA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.