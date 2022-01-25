Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $9.44, marking a -0.94% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.14% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.23% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.5 million, up 35.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Rada Electronics Industries Limited's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.84, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

