Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $9.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.42% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36 million, up 54.64% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.56, which means Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a discount to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

