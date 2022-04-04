Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $14.39, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.69% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $32 million, up 26.88% from the prior-year quarter.

RADA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.34 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.39, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

