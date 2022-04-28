Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.26, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.08% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32 million, up 26.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million, which would represent changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.79, which means Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium to the group.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RADA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.