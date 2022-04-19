Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.06, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.61% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.42%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Rada Electronics Industries Limited to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32 million, up 26.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.45 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.82, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

