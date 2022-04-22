Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $15.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 1.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Rada Electronics Industries Limited will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32 million, up 26.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $141 million, which would represent changes of +16% and +20.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.89, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

