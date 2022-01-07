Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed the most recent trading day at $9.34, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36 million, up 54.64% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Rada Electronics Industries Limited currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.78, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

