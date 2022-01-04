Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Rada Electronics Industries Limited (RADA) closed at $9.59, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Rada Electronics Industries Limited as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Rada Electronics Industries Limited is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36 million, up 54.64% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Rada Electronics Industries Limited. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Rada Electronics Industries Limited is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Rada Electronics Industries Limited has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.64, so we one might conclude that Rada Electronics Industries Limited is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

