RADA Electronic (RADA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd RADA is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 9, before market open.

In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.09%. Moreover, RADA Electronic Industries surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 47.47%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Lately, RADA Electronic has been witnessing delivery requests for its defense electronic products, particularly for its counter-drone applications worldwide, following exogenic events such as drone attacks in various places in the world, like the Gulf, Iraq, Syria and India, recently to name a few.

Such increased delivery requests for its products, expected to have prevailed in the fourth quarter as well, must have boosted the company’s sales, thereby bolstering its top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RADA Electronic’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $31.5 million, indicating an improvement of 35.3% from fourth-quarter 2020 reported revenues.

Such encouraging revenue projections make us optimistic about the company’s fourth-quarter earnings.

Moreover, the company’s operating expenses are projected to have increased at a much slower pace than revenues in the fourth quarter. This is likely to have bolstered RADA Electronic’s quarterly operating margin, thereby contributing favorably to the company’s earnings in the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter earnings stands at 13 cents per share, implying a solid increase of 116.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for RADA Electronic this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here:



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: RADA Electronic carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three defense players you may want to consider as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings AJRD has an Earnings ESP of +2.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aerojet has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 2.17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AJRD’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $578.5 million and 50 cents per share, respectively.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE has an Earnings ESP of +26.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. Virgin Galactic has a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 33.86%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPCE’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 39 cents per share, indicating a deterioration from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Its 2021 sales estimate, pegged at $3.12 million, suggests a huge improvement from $0.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Triumph Group TGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. Triumph Group delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.89%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGI’s fourth-quarter sales and earnings is pegged at $368.8 million and 20 cents per share, respectively. Triumph Group boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 2.6%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



