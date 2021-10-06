RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RADA Electronic Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$13m ÷ (US$187m - US$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, RADA Electronic Industries has an ROCE of 8.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.9%.

NasdaqCM:RADA Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for RADA Electronic Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From RADA Electronic Industries' ROCE Trend?

The fact that RADA Electronic Industries is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 8.4% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, RADA Electronic Industries is utilizing 1,095% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, RADA Electronic Industries has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that RADA Electronic Industries has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that RADA Electronic Industries' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 949% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

RADA Electronic Industries does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for RADA Electronic Industries that you might be interested in.

