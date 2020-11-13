RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Just Beat EPS By 150%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$20m, while EPS were US$0.05 beating analyst models by 150%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on RADA Electronic Industries after the latest results. NasdaqCM:RADA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from RADA Electronic Industries' dual analysts is for revenues of US$110.8m in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 65% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 269% to US$0.25. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$102.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.18 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about RADA Electronic Industries' future following the latest results, with a great increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 24% to US$10.50per share.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that RADA Electronic Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 65% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 33%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect RADA Electronic Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around RADA Electronic Industries' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with RADA Electronic Industries , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.