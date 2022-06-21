RADA Electronic Industries, Leonardo DRS To Merge

(RTTNews) - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), Israel-based provider of advanced software-defined military tactical radars, and Leonardo DRS Inc., U.S.-based mid-tier defense technology provider, said that they reached a definitive agreement to merge and become a combined public company.

Pro forma for the merger, Leonardo SpA and RADA shareholders will own approximately 80.5% and 19.5%, respectively, of the combined Company on a diluted basis, which will maintain the name Leonardo DRS and is anticipated to trade on NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol "DRS."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. RADA will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leonardo DRS.

The combined Company had $2.7 billion of Revenue and $305 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2021.

