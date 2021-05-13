RAD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Rite Aid Corp (Symbol: RAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.54, changing hands as low as $16.52 per share. Rite Aid Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RAD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.855 per share, with $32.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.13.

