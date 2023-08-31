Rackspace Technology (RXT) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 2.84

The average one-year price target for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) has been revised to 2.84 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of 2.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.52 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.90% from the latest reported closing price of 2.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rackspace Technology. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXT is 0.03%, an increase of 9.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 179,900K shares. The put/call ratio of RXT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 129,609K shares representing 60.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 10,362K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,864K shares, representing an increase of 43.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 203.45% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 6,940K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,981K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 45.35% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,965K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares, representing an increase of 31.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 95.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,912K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. The company can design, build and operate its customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. Rackspace partners with its customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

