Rackspace Technology (RXT) Price Target Increased by 46.07% to 2.21

The average one-year price target for Rackspace Technology (NasdaqGS:RXT) has been revised to $2.21 / share. This is an increase of 46.07% from the prior estimate of $1.51 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 90.52% from the latest reported closing price of $1.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rackspace Technology. This is an decrease of 91 owner(s) or 43.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXT is 0.01%, an increase of 17.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 164,473K shares. The put/call ratio of RXT is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 129,609K shares representing 52.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 3,160K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,936K shares , representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 37.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,408K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 63.01% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,791K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,050K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 41.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXT by 15.31% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.