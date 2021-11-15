Markets
RXT

Rackspace Technology Q3 Results Beat Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) gained over 9% on Monday's after-hours trading, driven by the cloud technology company's third-quarter results, with earnings and revenues trumping Street view.

Third-quarter net loss was $35 million or $0.17 per share, compared to net loss of $101 million or $0.54 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $0.25 per share, up from $0.19 per share last year.

Revenue rose 12% to $763 million from $682 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $756 million.

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, Rackspace expects revenues of $766 million to $776 million and adjusted earnings of $0.23 to $0.25 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $771.44 million.

For the full year 2021, the company expects revenues of $2.998 billion to $2.998 billion to $3.008 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.95 to $0.97 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.95 per share on revenues of $3.0 billion.

RXT closed Monday's trading at $14.99, up $0.15 or 1.01%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $1.36 or 9.07% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RXT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular