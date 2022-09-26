Markets
RXT

Rackspace Technology Promotes CFO Amar Maletira To Succeed Kevin Jones As CEO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT), a cloud technology solutions company, announced Monday the appointment of Amar Maletira as Chief Executive Officer. Maletira, who has served as Rackspace Technology's President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2020, has assumed responsibilities effective immediately.

Prior to joining Rackspace Technology, Maletira was Chief Financial Officer at Viavi Solutions. Previously, he was at Hewlett-Packard for 15 years where he held several roles, including CFO of Enterprise Services for Americas.

In addition to the CEO role, Maletira will continue as the CFO until a permanent CFO is named. The company will launch an immediate search for a permanent CFO. Outgoing CEO Kevin Jones will take on the role of operating advisor with Apollo.

Separately, the company announced that it expects third quarter 2022 financial results to be within the previously announced guidance range of $769 million to $779 million for revenue and 8 to 10 cents per share for adjusted earnings per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share on revenues of $773.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RXT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular