Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) investors are sitting on a loss of 13% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) share price slid 13% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 32%. Because Rackspace Technology hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Rackspace Technology made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Rackspace Technology increased its revenue by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. Given this fairly low revenue growth (and lack of profits), it's not particularly surprising to see the stock down 13% in a year. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:RXT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

A Different Perspective

While Rackspace Technology shareholders are down 13% for the year, the market itself is up 32%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 9.6% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Rackspace Technology better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Rackspace Technology .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

