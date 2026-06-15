A Rackspace Technology Insider Sold Nearly 34,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Chief Human Resources Officer Kellie Teal-Guess sold 33,966 shares for a total transaction value of ~$189,000 at a weighted average price around $5.56 per share on June 4, 2026.

The transaction reduced Teal-Guess’s direct holdings by 2.51%, leaving her with 1,318,734 shares post-sale.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all shares transacted were held directly in common stock.

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Kellie Teal-Guess, Chief Human Resources Officer at Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT), reported the sale of 33,966 shares of common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $189,000 on June 4, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 33,966 Transaction value ~$189,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,318,734 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.37 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($5.56); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($5.59).

Key questions

What proportion of Kellie Teal-Guess’s holdings was impacted by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 2.51% of her direct holdings as of the transaction date, representing a modest reduction focused solely on directly-owned shares.

The sale accounted for 2.51% of her direct holdings as of the transaction date, representing a modest reduction focused solely on directly-owned shares. Was this transaction discretionary or pre-scheduled?

This sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, specifically to cover tax withholding obligations on vesting restricted stock units, and was not discretionary in nature.

This sale was executed under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, specifically to cover tax withholding obligations on vesting restricted stock units, and was not discretionary in nature. How does the trade size compare to Teal-Guess’s historical activity?

The 33,966-share sale is slightly above her average sale size of ~33,000 shares over the past five sell transactions, reflecting a pattern of periodic, capacity-limited trades as her total direct holdings have gradually declined.

The 33,966-share sale is slightly above her average sale size of ~33,000 shares over the past five sell transactions, reflecting a pattern of periodic, capacity-limited trades as her total direct holdings have gradually declined. What is the broader market context for this transaction?

Rackspace Technology shares delivered a one-year total return of 255.12% as of June 4, 2026, with the transaction price around $5.56 per share sitting between the $5.06 open and $5.59 close, within the stock’s recent trading range.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 4, 2026) $5.59 Market capitalization $1.12 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.70 billion 1-year price change 255.12%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Rackspace Technology offers managed multi-cloud services, application management, professional cloud consulting, and managed security solutions across public and private cloud environments.

It generates revenue through recurring service contracts for cloud infrastructure management, application support, security, and consulting for enterprise and mid-market clients.

The company serves global enterprises, digital-native businesses, and organizations seeking to optimize cloud adoption, security, and digital transformation strategies.

Rackspace Technology is a leading provider of multi-cloud technology services, supporting clients with the design, deployment, and management of complex cloud environments. The company leverages deep expertise across public and private cloud platforms to deliver tailored solutions and managed services.

With a global footprint and a focus on security, compliance, and innovation, Rackspace Technology enables organizations to accelerate digital transformation and optimize IT performance.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 4 sale of Rackspace Technology stock by Chief Human Resources Officer Kellie Teal-Guess is not a cause for investor concern. This was a non-discretionary transaction as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted back in 2023.

Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. In this case, the sale was executed automatically to fulfill tax withholding obligations incurred in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units. Moreover, Teal-Guess retained a sizable equity stake after the disposition, holding over 1.3 million shares.

Earlier this year, Rackspace Technology was a penny stock that sunk to a 52-week low of $0.39 in February. That changed in May when the company announced a multi-year agreement with semiconductor giant AMD. Suddenly, shares surged, reaching a 52-week high of $7.65 on May 14.

Before the announcement, Rackspace was experiencing modes revenue growth. It reported first-quarter sales of $678 million, representing an increase of 2% year over year.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.