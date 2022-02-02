Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Rackspace Technology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RXT) future prospects. Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. The US$2.6b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$246m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$199m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Rackspace Technology's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Rackspace Technology is bordering on breakeven, according to the 10 American IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$67m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 83% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

NasdaqGS:RXT Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Rackspace Technology's upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Rackspace Technology is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

