Rackspace Slides On Hosted Exchange Disruption

December 05, 2022 — 10:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) are falling more than 10 percent on Monday morning trade after announcing Hosted Exchange disruption. The company has admitted connectivity and login issues in its Hosted environments. The operator of multi-cloud technology services said it has restored email services to thousands of customers on Microsoft 365 and continues to make progress on restoring email services to every affected customer.

Currently, shares are at $4.37, down 9.84 percent from the previous close of $4.85 on a volume of 917,801.

