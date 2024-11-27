Rackla Metals Secures $1.2M for Exploration

Rackla Metals (TSE:RAK) has released an update.
Rackla Metals has successfully raised $1.2 million through a private placement, issuing 10 million shares to investor Alejandro E. Gubbins Cox. The funds will support exploration and drilling activities in the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Northwest Territories, enhancing the company’s capital for future mineral investigations.
