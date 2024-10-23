News & Insights

Rackla Metals Gains $1.2M Investment for Exploration

October 23, 2024 — 12:37 pm EDT

Rackla Metals (TSE:RAK) has released an update.

Rackla Metals Inc. is set to boost its financial strength with a $1.2 million non-brokered private placement at a premium share price, subscribed entirely by investor Alejandro Gubbins Cox. This investment will support exploration and drilling projects in the Tombstone Gold Belt and general corporate purposes, enhancing their working capital.

