Motorsport Games, a leading developer of racing games being spun out of Motorsport Network, raised $60 million by offering 3 million shares at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company originally planned to offer 2.4 million shares at $16 to $18 before upsizing the offering on Monday. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $340 million.



Motorsport Games plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MSGM. Canaccord Genuity and The Benchmark Company acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Racing game developer Motorsport Games prices IPO at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

