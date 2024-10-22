Racing Force S.p.A. Reports Strong 2024 Q3 Growth

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.

Racing Force S.p.A. has reported a steady growth in its revenues, reaching €50.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s performance in the third quarter was particularly strong in America, with an 11.0% growth, driven by higher sales of Driver’s Equipment and BELL branded helmets. Despite some challenges in the Americas earlier in the year, the company has managed to maintain its leadership in key regions and continues to benefit from strategic partnerships.

For further insights into IT:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.