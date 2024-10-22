News & Insights

Racing Force S.p.A. Reports Strong 2024 Q3 Growth

October 22, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.

Racing Force S.p.A. has reported a steady growth in its revenues, reaching €50.8 million in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s performance in the third quarter was particularly strong in America, with an 11.0% growth, driven by higher sales of Driver’s Equipment and BELL branded helmets. Despite some challenges in the Americas earlier in the year, the company has managed to maintain its leadership in key regions and continues to benefit from strategic partnerships.

