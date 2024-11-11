Racing Force S.p.A. Concludes Share Buyback Tranche

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.
Racing Force S.p.A., a leader in motorsport safety products, has completed the first tranche of its share buyback program, purchasing 7,311 shares at an average price of €4.00 per share, totaling €29,222.53. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value, with shares being bought on the Euronext Growth Milan market.
