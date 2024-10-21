Racing Force S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback Program

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.

Racing Force S.p.A., a leader in motorsport safety products, recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 7,151 shares at an average price of €4.10 each, amounting to a total of €29,296.37. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management as it now holds 38,876 own shares, representing 0.1419% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.