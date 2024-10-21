News & Insights

Racing Force S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback Program

October 21, 2024 — 02:23 pm EDT

Racing Force SpA (IT:RFG) has released an update.

Racing Force S.p.A., a leader in motorsport safety products, recently executed a share buyback program, acquiring 7,151 shares at an average price of €4.10 each, amounting to a total of €29,296.37. This move reflects the company’s strategic financial management as it now holds 38,876 own shares, representing 0.1419% of its share capital.

