Racing Force Boosts Global Reach with GCC Certification

Racing Force Group has obtained the GCC Authorized Economic Operator certificate, enhancing its import-export efficiency and competitiveness in the global motorsport safety equipment market. This certification supports the group’s ambitious expansion strategy, leveraging Bahrain’s strategic location and free trade agreements. Racing Force’s operations in Bahrain, including a significant facility expansion, are central to its growth in key markets like the U.S. and potential future agreements with the U.K.

