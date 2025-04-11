Rachel Cruze’s Top 5 Tips for Saving Money

Are you trying to save money? Whether you are trying to pay down debt, invest for the future or simply clean up your spending, the entire process can seem daunting. Where do you start? Do you really have to skip your morning latte? These are all questions that might be running through your head.

Trending Now: 25 Creative Ways To Save Money

Check Out: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Below, GoBankingRates shares Rachel Cruze’s top tips for saving money.

Create a Budget

One of the top strategies Cruze recommends is creating a budget. After all, how can you clean up your spending if you have no idea where your money is going? Cruze recommended setting up a monthly budget. This allows you to look ahead at what expenses you have coming up to properly plan.

Explore Next: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

Skip the Takeout

Eating out can quickly become expensive, so skipping the takeout is one of Cruze’s top ways to save money. You can save hundreds of dollars each month by cutting out unnecessary takeout, especially if you are a frequent flyer on Uber Eats and DoorDash. Consider cooking at home to save money. Similarly, consider packing a lunch for work each day to avoid the temptation of getting takeout.

Cancel Cable

With dozens of streaming services on the market, cable is no longer necessary. Cruze suggested eliminating cable and using a low-cost streaming service. Platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have many offerings, including live TV and more. Why pay $100 per month for cable when you can pay less than $20?

Consider Seasons

Seasonal purchases are also an important consideration. For example, fruits and vegetables out of season can cost nearly double. Do you really need that watermelon? Instead of purchasing groceries out of season, try cooking according to the seasons. Not only can you save money on your grocery bill, but you can also play a fun game by trying new recipes.

Check Your Insurance Coverage

Insurance isn’t a set-it-and-forget-it expense. In fact, regularly reviewing your insurance is a top money-saving tip, according to Cruze. Log in to each of your autopay accounts and look at your policies. Is it time to search for a new insurance carrier? Do you not have the right type of coverage? Without regularly reviewing your insurance, you could be overspending on your policies.

Remember, Personal Finance Is Personal

Some of these strategies might not work for your situation, making it important to reach out to a financial advisor who can recommend personalized solutions.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to saving money. Take the time to evaluate your financial situation to see where you need to make changes. Don’t be afraid to adjust your money-saving strategies regularly. Saving money and improving your financial situation takes a consistent effort.

Editor’s Note: Rachel Cruze’s tips were sourced from a Ramsey Solutions blog.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze’s Top 5 Tips for Saving Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.