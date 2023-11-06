Rachel Cruze: Top 5 Must-Buys at Dollar Stores

Most savvy shoppers know the dollar store has tons of inexpensive deals on everything from decorations to snacks. While everything is priced at a dollar, how do you know you’re getting the best buys for your money?

Greeting Cards

While Cruze said she’s not a card person, she can’t resist purchasing cards at the dollar store.

Shoppers can find cards at the dollar store for a wide range of holidays, including birthdays and major holidays. They also save money buying cards for just a buck as compared to greeting card storefronts, where cards are much more expensive.

You can even score big deals on greeting cards at the dollar store. Alli Powell, digital creator behind the Instagram handle @grocerygettinggirl, highlighted greeting cards in a viral Instagram Reel as one of the things she buys at Dollar Tree to save money. At Powell’s local Dollar Tree, greeting cards are priced at two for one dollar.

Hair Supplies

The next time you need a new comb or hairbrush, pick them up at the dollar store. These hair supplies are much cheaper at the dollar store compared to retailers like Target, which Cruze said will mark up the price several dollars.

Powell also stocks up on hair supplies at the dollar store, including bobby pins and hair ties. In the video caption, she wrote her Dollar Tree has tons of different types of hair supplies for sale.

Coloring Books

Another one of Cruze’s must-buys at the dollar store are coloring books for her children. She also likes to purchase sticker books and stickers to keep the kids entertained. You’re only paying a dollar for fun!

Stickers made the list of Powell’s favorite household items to buy at Dollar Tree. In addition to stickers, she also stocks up on craft supplies, including finger paints. Powell wrote in her video caption that even a pool noodle knife can be purchased for crafting purposes.

Cleaning Supplies

If you can find window cleaners or dust cleaners at your local dollar store, Cruze recommends stocking up on these buys to cut down on household cleaning costs.

Party Supplies

Party supplies are a favorite must-buy for Cruze and Powell at the dollar store.

At her local Dollar Tree, Powell buys party decorations, including banners, gift bags and tissue paper. She also buys birthday candles at Dollar Tree and offers up the pro tip for shoppers to purchase a few candle packs to keep on hand.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or the holidays, Cruze recommends getting your wrapping paper and bows from the dollar store. “Let’s be honest: It’s just gonna be thrown away within a few minutes anyway, so dollar it up!”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.