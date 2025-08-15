Rachel Cruze: These 5 Tiny Habits Improved My Money

When looking for ways to improve your finances, you’ll often find suggestions to make big moves, such as getting rid of all debt, finding a second job or drastically cutting expenses. But this advice can seem intimidating and keep you from taking any action.

Check Out: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

For You: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Focusing on small, effective habits can be a smarter alternative, even if it takes longer to see major improvements. In a YouTube video, money expert Rachel Cruze discussed some tiny things she’s done to improve her money. See if these five strategies could work for you.

Budgeting Monthly

A 2025 Debt.com survey found that 86% of Americans had budgets, but 69% still had a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle. This shows that you need to not only have a budget but actually stick to it to see improvement in your financial situation.

Cruze discussed how budgeting monthly has given her control and helped her successfully fund fun purchases and save for big expenses, like trips. She also mentioned the peace that she has experienced thanks to this habit.

See Next: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

To start budgeting, you could check out Cruze’s favorite, the EveryDollar app or look into other apps or budget spreadsheets. Just commit to keeping your income and expenses updated in your budget and monitoring your spending over the month.

Tracking Daily Transactions

Tracking your daily spending can give you helpful insights into your money habits. For example, you might find that you’re regularly falling for impulse purchases or wasting too much money at the coffee shop. Plus, you might spot any fraudulent card or banking charges sooner.

Cruze adopted this habit with the help of the EveryDollar app, which can connect with compatible banks for easier tracking. However, you can always track purchases manually or look for expense-tracking features on your bank’s website or mobile app.

“Whether it’s Venmoing someone or an Amazon order or whatever it is, I just know where my money is going and tracking it in the app helps me stay on top of it,” Cruze added.

Practicing Gratitude and Contentment

Many people get in financial trouble trying to keep up with others and feel a constant need to buy something else. Cruze explained that she finds quiet times to practice gratitude and contentment, which can make you more thankful and satisfied with what you have.

In a Ramsey Solutions blog post, Cruze went further into the financial benefits of contentment, including how it makes it easier to boost your savings, become debt-free and give to others. You’ll also likely find that you feel more at peace in your life without worrying about comparison as much.

Working Out

A 2025 Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 44% of Americans reported difficulties covering healthcare expenses. Since exercise is helpful for staying in good health, making it a regular habit is smart for your body and wallet and there are many free options to try.

While Cruze admitted that exercising isn’t always her favorite thing, she has liked the physical benefits that she’s seen since getting on track after years of not working out.

“It’s been two and a half years, very consistent, usually three to four times a week and there is something about it that gives me energy,” she explained.

Buying Generic Products

Cruze discussed how buying generic groceries, such as Aldi products, has helped her save a lot of money. But she did make exceptions for some of her family’s favorite name-brand items, like peanut butter and Cheerios.

If you’re not sure where to start, paper products, pantry staples, condiments and cleaning items are some good generics to consider. As an example, picking up six triple rolls of Walmart’s Great Value paper towels will cost you about half of a similar Bounty pack.

Lastly, comparing the per-unit pricing is helpful, especially when generics come in different quantities or sizes.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: These 5 Tiny Habits Improved My Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.