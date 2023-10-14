Rachel Cruze Shares How To Budget for Food, Utilities and 9 More Monthly Expenses

There’s more to budget for than usual now that we’re in the fall months. Households across the U.S. will be tasked with budgeting for all of their usual monthly expenses while juggling additional costs including, but not limited to, resuming student loan repayments, preparing for holiday shopping and increasing utility statements as the weather becomes cooler.

View: 11 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

Money expert Rachel Cruze recently outlined on Ramsey Solutions the top 11 budget categories and their respective expenses to budget for each month. Here are Cruze’s recommendations for budgeting for food, utilities and nine more monthly expenses.

Giving

At the top of Cruze’s family budget is giving. She writes on Ramsey Solutions that this is prioritized at the top before working through the rest of her budget. In religious circles, this is known as tithing.

While Cruze said she gives 10% of the family’s income, households working to pay off debt and save for an emergency fund may obviously skip this budget category to focus on their debt payoff and savings goals.

See: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Paying Off Debt and Saving

If you have any debt, such as credit cards or student loans, it’s important to prioritize paying off this debt as soon as possible. Once you have this debt cleared in full, you can start allocating money into an emergency fund.

Cruze writes that it is possible to tackle saving money and paying off debt at the same time in your monthly budget. Her recommendation is to save a $1,000 starter emergency fund. After starting this fund, pause and put any extra money you have for the month toward paying off your debt using the debt snowball method. Debt snowball, as a refresher, means paying off debt with the smallest balances first and working your way up to paying off the debt with the biggest balance.

After your debt is paid off, you can go back to the emergency fund and save up three to six months’ worth of expenses.

Food

How can you budget for food amid soaring inflation?

Cruze recommends giving groceries and restaurants separate budget lines. Restaurants are not essential and can have their spending cut to save money and free up more cash for groceries. Cruze adds another helpful way to keep grocery costs down is by using a meal planner for your breakfast, lunch and dinner needs.

Utilities

You will need to pay for essential services to keep your home running each month. This includes electricity, water, gas or propane, trash, your phone and internet.

When preparing your monthly budget, Cruze recommends budgeting on the higher side for each of these budget lines. Many of these bills fluctuate each month. Budgeting a little higher allows you to better anticipate these costs and be ready to pay for them.

Housing

Your mortgage payments and rent are likely to be one of the biggest lines in your monthly budget since they are a housing necessity. Cruze recommends keeping these expenses to 25% or less of your take-home pay. Doing so will help keep these expenses from eating too much of your budget.

Transportation

When budgeting for transportation, Cruze recommends taking into account the following expenses:

Total car costs: Even if you fully paid off a car, each month you’ll need to budget for items like gas, maintenance and repairs, insurance, registration, fees and taxes.

Even if you fully paid off a car, each month you’ll need to budget for items like gas, maintenance and repairs, insurance, registration, fees and taxes. Special occasions: If you’re planning to go out of town in any given month or travel for any long drives, you’ll need to budget in a bit more spending wiggle room.

Insurance

Per Cruze’s advice on Ramsey Solutions, include the monthly premiums for insurance you need such as health insurance and term life insurance. Do not skip over budgeting for this category.

Household Items

These are the items you might not include on your grocery list, but are essential nonetheless. Think toothpaste, shampoo, detergent, toilet paper and cleaning supplies. Give these items their own line in your budget.

Health and Fitness

This is another line designated for your health and fitness needs. Some of these may include purchasing vitamins and medicine, subscribing to a gym membership and going to therapy.

However, Cruze said you can be fit and healthy while staying on a budget. Be mindful of the total costs associated with your health and fitness needs.

Entertainment

Use this category to allocate money towards entertainment, such as buying concert tickets or tickets to a sporting event, and other types of entertainment you’d like to enjoy like a streaming service subscription.

This is a line in your budget where it is very easy to indulge in everything on account of fear of missing out (FOMO). Don’t let it happen! Cruze recommends planning how much you can spend each month on entertainment and sticking to this plan once you have that number.

Miscellaneous Expenses

Which expenses do you forget about each month? Whether it’s a haircut appointment or treats for a school party or event, add them to the miscellaneous line of your budget. If you notice a specific expense is usually in this line, Cruze said you may want to give it its own budget line.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze Shares How To Budget for Food, Utilities and 9 More Monthly Expenses

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.