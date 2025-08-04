Rachel Cruze Says This Is the Only Thing People Don’t Like To Buy on Sale — but They Should Anyway

It’s very common for people to feel anxious or worried when there is significant economic uncertainty. In 2025, there has been economic turbulence, constant news about tariffs and concerns about inflation. As a result, the stock market has experienced several days with significant dips, most notably in April when ABC News reported the Dow dropped 2,230 points.

Rachel Cruze, a bestselling author and a Ramsey personality, recently posted a video on her YouTube channel reassuring those who feel worried during market volatility. She explained that these downturns are actually an opportunity. In fact, she encouraged her listeners to think of a stock market dip as stocks “going on sale,” noting that savvy investors should take advantage of it.

Cruze reminded her listeners that investing in the stock market is about long-term gains and that it’s normal for there to be fluctuations. Here are some more highlights and tips from Cruze’s video that can help people feel more confident about investing during challenging times.

Being Nervous About Investing Is Normal

A recent Gallup poll revealed that 60% of investors are concerned about market volatility. Not only that, but 73% of them believe that the turbulence will continue this year. This shows that many people don’t feel confident about the state of the market and that worries about investing are normal.

Cruze acknowledged that it’s normal to be worried about stock market dips or volatility. “But remember, investing in the stock market is a long-term strategy … Over time, the American economy still trends upward, okay? Now, again, it’s going to take some dips and turns every now and then, but you want to stay put,” she said.

Think of Historical Returns

In her video, Cruze explained that historically, the stock market has returned 11.8% annually. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management reported a similar statistic, noting that over the last eight years, the market has returned over 11%. So for people who are worried about losing money, it helps to know that data shows investing for the long term yields positive results.

Although some years will be more volatile, there will also be years when the market does extremely well. Averaged together, over time, research shows investors will see a return on investment provided they are properly diversified.

Get Support

Cruze encouraged her listeners to consult a financial professional if they have questions. Remember that sensational headlines sell. However, negative news can also cause panic and worry among investors.

The reality is that the market will fluctuate over time, and when it drops, it could be a good time to buy.

