Rachel Cruze Reveals Her Top 9 Savings Hacks When Shopping at Aldi

Many people love to shop for groceries at Aldi, taking advantage of the grocery chain’s fresh food offerings and inexpensive prices. If you’re looking for even more ways to find money in your food budget, money expert Rachel Cruze recently revealed her top savings hacks at Aldi in an episode of The Rachel Cruze Show.

Some of these tips may be familiar to longtime Aldi shoppers while others are brand new. The best news is every hack is designed to help you save money. Here are Rachel Cruze’s nine savings hacks when you’re shopping at Aldi.

1. Shop on Wednesday or Sunday

Some Aldi store locations restock their shelves on Wednesdays or Sundays, according to Cruze. If you’re not sure which day your local Aldi restocks, ask a store associate. Once you know, you’ll be able to shop the days that have the freshest offerings.

2. Purchase Bakery Items Two Days Before Their Expiration Date

If you look at the expiration date on bakery items and see it is two days or less away, it will be discounted — Cruze said Aldi shoppers will receive up to 50% off in savings.

3. Don’t Overlook Aldi’s Return Policy

This is also known as Aldi’s Twice as Nice Guarantee. If you’re not happy with your purchase, Cruze said you can get a refund and a replacement through Aldi.

4. Subscribe to Aldi’s Weekly Newsletter

Each weekly newsletter from Aldi includes weekly ads, which let subscribers in on special deals and promotions. Cruze said coupons are also sometimes included in these newsletters.

5. Join the Aldi Insiders Facebook Group

Is anyone savvier about grocery shopping than the members of the Aldi Insiders Facebook group? According to Cruze, these members are the first to know about products and giveaways before anyone else. Be sure to follow Aldi across its other social media handles to receive even more news about upcoming deals.

6. Check Out Aldi Finds

This is a specific section of the Aldi store featuring items that are only available for a limited time. Cruze recommends Aldi Finds in particular for its deals on seasonal items. Look in-store or visit Aldi online to check it out.

7. Ask for a Price Adjustment

Save your Aldi receipts! “If you buy something and see it gets marked down a few days later, you can ask a cashier for a price adjustment and be refunded the difference,” said Cruze. “Keep in mind the markdown has to be at the same store that you bought the item from.”

8. Shop at Different Aldi Locations

If your city has more than one Aldi, Cruze recommends visiting and shopping at a few stores. Prices sometimes vary from store to store and other stores may have better deals available.

9. Try the Pizza

According to Cruze, a 16″ take and bake pizza is available to buy at Aldi for just $3.99. This is half the price of similarly sized pizzas for sale at Walmart.

“They sell out really fast on Fridays, so make sure you shop it earlier in the week,” Cruze recommended.

