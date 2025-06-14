Rachel Cruze Reacts To 10 Habits That Scream ‘I’m Trying To Look Wealthy’

Judging only based on appearances can be a big mistake when it comes to telling whether someone is wealthy. That friend, neighbor or coworker who looks like they’re living the good life might be broke with a pile of debt and constant money stress.

In a recent video, money expert Rachel Cruze reacted to a blog post about 10 habits of people who try to look wealthy. Find out how these behaviors can mislead and hinder the building of true wealth.

Excessive Wealth Displays

Some people go out and buy luxury clothes and cars, electronics and big houses to impress.

While Cruze said that the truly wealthy can also have these things, many of the people who buy them are not that financially successful. They may take on debt or sacrifice planning for the future to cover these fancy possessions.

Switching Jobs Frequently

This is a less obvious sign since it’s common these days to not spend a long time at one job and frequently look for pay bump opportunities. However, changing jobs often sacrifices stability and could mean someone is living outside their means.

“If you’re needing more money, like instantly, because you are spending more than what you’re making, this could be a short-term fix,” explained Cruze. “And then long term, it does not look great on your resume.”

Credit Card Dependency

Recent TransUnion data showed that 172 million Americans carried credit card balances in the first quarter of 2025, with an average debt of $6,371 per borrower. But people who want to look wealthy might go into far more debt than that due to spending more than their income.

While Cruze acknowledged that some card purchases may be true necessities, others are likely wants. The problem of lifestyle creep is important to consider.

Living in the Moment

To look rich, some people make expensive impulse purchases since they’re stuck thinking only about right now and not how those decisions could come back later to hurt them.

Cruze explained that these people might use credit to finance their spending, which leaves them stuck paying off debt and struggling to invest or save for the future. She added that patience is important for building wealth.

Ignoring Budgeting

A recent Ramsey Solutions report found that 46% of Americans reported issues paying their bills. Skipping budgeting may have contributed to this common problem.

Some people might avoid budgeting so that others will think they’re making so much money that they don’t have to worry about their finances. But Cruze explained that this basic skill is essential regardless of wealth since it helps with making intentional spending decisions.

Appearance Obsessions

Trying to look wealthy can also mean being obsessed with your appearance and spending significant cash on beauty treatments, fancy clothes and other things to feel better about yourself.

While Cruze said spending money on such things isn’t necessarily wrong, she said it won’t ultimately leave you fulfilled, so consider rethinking your priorities and increasing your confidence.

She explained, “When it becomes a need, you become desperate, and you end up spending so much money on it.”

Not Having Important Money Discussions

If someone gets quiet or hesitant when you try to discuss money with them, that could be a sign they’re in financial trouble, regardless of how wealthy they appear.

Cruze discussed how such people may be in denial over financial issues from past mistakes and want to hide that information from others. Someone with real wealth would likely show more confidence and openness during money discussions.

Weak Financial Knowledge

About half of Americans demonstrate weak financial literacy, according to the 2025 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index.

While Cruze gave more weight to behavior than to knowledge for managing money, she said both are important. Otherwise, lacking that basic knowledge can cause people of any wealth level to make misguided decisions about spending, borrowing, investing and saving.

Needing the ‘Latest and Greatest’

This relates to how some people buy trendy things to create false appearances of having a lot of money. Cruze said she would wonder about someone’s real financial situation if they seem to always need to get the next big thing, as that can indicate insecurity.

Not Having Long-Term Goals

Cruze said, “If you are living in the moment day in and day out, like you’re probably going to end up being broke.”

People who just appear to be rich might not have plans to save for their future goals, like retiring, buying a home or paying for their children’s college. Cruze described this short-term mindset as “dangerous” and encouraged long-term planning.

