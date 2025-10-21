Rachel Cruze: Quiet Millionaires Swear by These 5 Simple Habits

The UBS Global Wealth Report 2025 found that around 23.8 million U.S. adults were millionaires in 2024. While some of these people visibly live and spend lavishly, you probably unknowingly walk past many millionaires who look like everyday people and are much quieter about their financial success.

In a YouTube video, financial expert Rachel Cruze outlined five simple habits that these quiet millionaires stick with to build and maintain their wealth. Find out what you can learn from their smart money moves.

Living by the Pause Rule

Wells Fargo’s 2025 Money Study found that spending more intentionally was a goal that 86% of respondents had. Quiet millionaires follow this practice and avoid impulse spending, which can eventually drain your money even if you’re just making several small purchases.

Before you make any unplanned or unnecessary purchase, follow the “pause rule” to avoid letting your emotions at that moment lead you to a financial decision you’ll later regret. This advice applies even if you have extra cash for the purchase.

“Just sleep on it 24 hours or even if it’s a really big purchase, wait a week or even a month and see if you still want it,” Cruze said.

Tracking Daily Spending

Besides spending their money intentionally, quiet millionaires consistently track what they buy every day so they’re aware of how they’re using their income. While this might seem trivial, Cruze said that wealth doesn’t appear overnight, but consistent practices like this help get you there.

Regardless of your wealth, Cruze encouraged budgeting your money, such as with the EveryDollar app and staying disciplined to maximize your progress. Besides watching your daily transactions, keep all of your expenses updated so you have a more accurate picture of the margin in your budget.

Practicing Gratitude

“So, it’s not just dollars and cents that you are dealing with when it comes to money, but there’s something overall when it comes to your character and who you are as a person that can help sustain when you build wealth, sustain yourself and your money,” Cruze said.

She discussed the common stereotype of the rich not being very nice people and explained that it’s character, not money, that leads to such flaws. Quiet millionaires don’t fit into that stereotype because they’ve gotten into the habit of being grateful and content.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs noted some ways you can practice gratitude in your everyday life, such as keeping a journal of what you’re thankful for, helping others when you can and doing gratitude meditations.

Learning Something New Daily

Since quiet millionaires recognize that they don’t know it all and stay curious, they’re open to constantly learning new things and perspectives from various sources. For example, they might work with a mentor or spend hours reading books or taking courses on new topics.

You can adopt this habit by learning new financial or career strategies that help you directly build your wealth or by getting personal growth advice that helps you live a more fulfilling life. Cruze also suggested learning from others whom you admire for their character, achievements or perspective.

Sticking To a Routine

While you might not feel thrilled about the idea of following routines, quiet millionaires understand the benefits of sticking with them while dealing with the complexities of life.

“When there is something that you just know works that you can go back to, that consistency allows you to have some peace and a plan in your life and it helps you when it comes to micro decisions throughout your day,” Cruze explained.

A few helpful routines for your money include automating your monthly bill payments, revising your budget at the end of each month and doing a full financial checkup every quarter.

