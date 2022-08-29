Personal Finance

Rachel Cruze on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

Everyone gets buyer’s remorse, even financial pros and celebrities. GOBankingRates’ new series explores the purchases these notable figures regret — and the best money they’ve ever spent. Today we’re featuring Rachel Cruze, author of “Know Yourself, Know Your Money” and host of “The Rachel Cruze Show.”

My Best Purchase

When it comes to best and worst purchases, we’ve all done it. Sometimes something we think is important is a waste. A good question to ask yourself when debating a purchase is, “If no one sees it, do I still want it?” Meanwhile, there are a few things I have bought and haven’t had buyer’s guilt over. For example, things I use every day are what I consider a good investment. Some of my best purchases include a nice hair dryer, good makeup brushes and an extra-long phone charger.

My Worst Purchase

On the flip side, some of my worst purchases include expensive designer shoes, beauty product subscriptions and streaming services we don’t even watch.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze on the Best and Worst Purchases She’s Made

