Rachel Cruze: Are These 10 Things Quickly Becoming Too Expensive for the Middle Class?

The May 2025 consumer price index data showed that the costs of many everyday purchases, from housing and food to transportation and vehicles, were rising. Keeping an eye on rising costs is especially important if you’re a middle-class American who may already be struggling.

In a recent YouTube video, author and money expert Rachel Cruze reacted to a list of 10 things that may become unaffordable for people in this income group in the next 10 years. Find out what she agreed on and get tips to make wiser money decisions.

Comfortable Retirement

Cruze discussed how rising costs can make it necessary to save more for a comfortable retirement and how factors like location, inflation and expected years in retirement affect that number.

The Northwestern Mutual 2025 Planning & Progress Study showed that 51% of Americans doubted their retirement savings would last long enough, so the concern is reasonable. To prepare yourself, consider Cruze’s advice to contribute to your retirement savings as soon as you can and become debt-free before entering retirement.

Children’s Private Education

As private K-12 and college tuition continues going up, this education becomes less accessible to those in the middle class. While you might find the high cost a worthy investment for your kids, Cruze encouraged considering your financial situation and your local public schools.

“This idea of private education can be put so high up on a pedestal, and so let’s just like take it down and talk about the humanity of life and have some common sense around it,” she said.

High-Speed Internet and Premium Streaming

Cruze disagreed about the middle class having issues affording premium streaming subscriptions and high-speed internet. But she added that internet service is more of a need than streaming subscriptions are, so consider where you are financially to avoid overspending on those.

As reported by Kiplinger, Americans are spending an average of almost $1,000 per year on streaming services. Canceling unnecessary subscriptions is an easy way to save money every month.

Personal Fitness and Wellness Services

Even though gym memberships and coaches may get more expensive, Cruze explained that middle-class Americans will still have affordable ways to stay healthy and fit. For example, you could run around your neighborhood or get some basic home workout equipment.

She recommended moderation when it comes to paying for more luxurious things, like cold plunges. Look at your budget and be willing to skip some luxury options.

Specialized Medical Treatments

Medical care services, Cruze explained, tend to become more of a necessity as we get older, and the affordability of medical care will likely continue to be a concern for the middle class. While some costs may be negotiable, plan on needing more expensive care as you age.

“What you want to realize, though, is taking control of your money now so when you get to be an older age, you have the ability to pay for those services,” Cruze said.

Organic Food

Most organic food costs more than alternatives and could get more expensive, so the middle class may need to make smart shopping choices to address affordability.

Cruze recommended saving money by going to regular supermarkets versus organic stores and buying generic organic items. She also talked about simply making overall healthy food choices.

New Gadgets

As new models often cost more than the old versions and concerns about tariffs continue, phones, computers and other gadgets could become more unaffordable for the average American.

Cruze said frequent upgrades are likely unrealistic for many people and recommended saving cash for when you need a new device. Avoid going into debt for the latest and greatest.

Eco-Friendly Home Upgrades

While the list mentioned electric cars, solar panels and similar items getting more expensive, Cruze disagreed with that prediction for some products.

“It’s kind of like that supply and demand idea that over time, I think there’s going to be more options in this world if you want to do it,” she said.

Comprehensive Insurance

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners mentioned rising auto and home insurance rates. This trend of less affordable coverage can also be true for other types of insurance.

Cruze acknowledged this challenge for the middle class and mentioned that your insurer, location and other factors can affect your insurance plan costs. Comparing rates for multiple companies and policies can help you find what’s most affordable for your budget.

Homeownership

The tough housing market and high mortgage rates can leave many middle-class Americans discouraged about ever affording to become homeowners. In fact, as reported by CBS News, households making $75,000 could afford only 20% of homes that were listed in March this year.

But Cruze disagreed about this financial goal being impossible and encouraged owning a home. “Over time, it may take longer than you realize, and it may not be like the ‘dream home’ that you want, but getting into the market is something that should be a priority for everyone,” she said.

