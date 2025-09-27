Rachel Cruze: 3 Better Things To Do Than Panic During Market Dips

Especially after the April 2025 stock market crash, it’s not uncommon to feel anxious about keeping your money in investments or continuing to contribute funds. According to a June 2025 Gallup Poll, 60% of U.S. investors felt at least some concern about the market’s volatility and 58% thought that the worst was still ahead.

Trending Now: Here’s Why Couples Fight About Money and How They Can Stop, According to Rachel Cruze

For You: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But in a YouTube video, money expert Rachel Cruze advised against panicking when the stock market dips, as it could lead to some costly mistakes. Here are three wiser things she suggested doing in times of volatility.

Stay Put and Ride the Wave

Cruze compared investing in the stock market to being on a roller coaster ride, where you’ll have some scary lows along the way. Since those swings are a normal part of investing, remembering the long-term payoff is important.

According to Cruze, the average stock market rate of return is around 11.8%, which includes some years with higher or lower returns. She suggested trying the Ramsey investment calculator to see what that return could look like. For example, if you’re a 30-year-old investor who will contribute $500 per month and retire at age 67, you’d end up with around $3.9 million.

Check Out: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

While Cruze advised that most people stay put, she said those nearing retirement should consider getting advice from an investment professional. If you still feel the panic, keep in mind that selling your investments or discontinuing contributions can result in locked-in losses and missed gains.

Keep Saving and Investing Separate

“If you are saving up for a big expense and it is in the short term, meaning in five years or less, you just want to be saving,” Cruze said.

Her advice relates to the ups and downs of the market, which may cause you to lose money if you need to sell investments to use the funds for a shorter-term goal, like a down payment or an expensive vacation. A better option for those funds would be a federally insured high-yield savings account, which still yields a modest return but doesn’t put you at risk of losing money.

Cruze said funds you won’t need within five years are suited for investments. A Ramsey Solutions blog post suggested an investing target of 15% of your pre-tax income for retirement savings purposes, with that money kept in tax-advantaged accounts, like a 401(k) plan and IRA.

Remember the Upside

While temporarily seeing your current investments decline can hurt, there’s also a positive side when it comes to buying more.

“If you are investing and you’re doing it consistently, when the market dips, it’s actually a chance for you to take advantage of it because that means you’re going to be able, with that same amount of money, buy more stocks, buy more into the market than you would when it’s really high,” Cruze explained.

Rather than panic-selling your investments, leaving them in place to recover and buying some on-sale investments that eventually give you gains may pay off in the long term. Cruze recommended working with a financial advisor who can look at your investment goals and financial situation and help you make the right money moves during market dips.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Rachel Cruze: 3 Better Things To Do Than Panic During Market Dips

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.