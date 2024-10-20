Race Oncology: Successful Trial and Board Reshuffle

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd announced successful completion of its Phase 1b/2 trial for bisantrene in treating acute myeloid leukaemia, achieving key efficacy endpoints. The company also underwent significant board changes and secured a $20 million R&D tax incentive to accelerate overseas research. With $14.62 million in cash reserves, over 70% of their quarterly spending was directed towards R&D activities.

