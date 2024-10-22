Race Oncology Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

Race Oncology Ltd. (AU:RAC) has released an update.

Race Oncology Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting, set for November 25, 2024, at the Dixon Room, State Library of NSW in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance and can access meeting documents online. The move to digital communication aims to improve efficiency and cut costs.

